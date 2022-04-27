Watch
Caltrans finds 8-foot long beehive during bridge work in Santa Barbara

Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 26, 2022
Caltrans District 5 workers found a beehive while performing bridge work in Santa Barbara.

Caltrans posted to their Twitter page saying they found an 8-foot long beehive in the cavity of a wooden signpost during bridge work along Highway 154.

Caltrans officials say the 40,000 bees were safely removed to a commercial hive aided by beekeepers before being released to agricultural areas to pollinate crops.

