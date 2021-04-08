Caltrans: Hwy 1 Big Sur slide closure to reopen two months sooner than expected

Caltrans District 5 officials announced Thursday the new opening date for Highway 1 in Monterey County after a portion of the road washed away during a storm in January.

Highway 1 at Rat Creek south of Big Sur will be open to thru traffic by Friday, April 1, according to Caltrans.

This is two months ahead of the original opening date of July 1.

The highway link was closed Jan. 28 after a torrential rain-and-windstorm sent a 150-foot-wide section of the highway and bluff sliding into the ocean.

Caltrans officials said the earlier date is due to favorable weather and soil conditions.

The entire project costs $11.5 million. Crews continue to use heavy equipment to fill the canyon with dirt in a large triangle shape so they can build a new road over the damaged 150-foot section.