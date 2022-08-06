Caltrans looking for feedback on Highway 46 widening project

Caltrans is continuing work to widen Highway 46, and they’re asking for the public’s input.

The agency wants to hear from drivers, businesses, and people who live in Shandon and surrounding areas.

The feedback will be used in the next phase of widening work.

“Currently, we’re in the final phases of design for the Antelope Grade segment and what we’re trying to do is compile information from travelers and people in the area,” said Alexa Bertola, public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

The agency has launched an online survey that takes about two minutes to complete.

The five-question survey asks where drivers have experienced issues with traffic, among other questions.

“With this survey, we plan on doing more outreach—we have it on social media,” said Bertola. “Today, we were out on the Shandon roadside rest area speaking to people in the community, encouraging them to take part in the survey.”

Caltrans is currently working to expand Highway 46 to four lanes in and around the Cholame Y.

The next phase is the Antelope Grade just to the east of the Y. Results of the survey will be used in the final design phase of that widening project.

“We’re heading over to Cambria and so far, the experience has been good coming over from Los Angeles,” said Toby Kopp who is visiting from Los Angeles.

Highway 46 is a busy corridor connecting the Central Coast and the Central Valley.

Traffic was moving smoothly Friday evening as visitors flock to the area.

“I travel this one or twice a year but in my experience, it hasn’t really bottlenecked,” added Kopp.

The survey will be up through mid-October. The goal is to understand the priorities of drivers who take highway 46.