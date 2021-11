The right lane on Highway 101 northbound will be closed between Avila Beach Dr. and San Luis Bay Dr. on Saturday for a Caltrans maintenance project.

The project will repair guardrails and perform tree work near the highway.

The right northbound lane will be closed from 5 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Caltrans says travelers should not expect delays longer than five minutes.

For full traffic updates from Caltrans, please visit this website.