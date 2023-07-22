Caltrans: No estimated reopening of Highway 1 near Big Sur

Caltrans officials do not have an estimated reopening date for Highway 1 in the Big Sur area.

Officials say due to recent continued slide activity at the repair site at Paul’s Slide, an estimate for a possible reopening date for Highway 1 will not be attempted until further Geotech investigations are completed.

Geotech teams continue to study drone imagery and other measurements of recent slide activity. Officials say since the mountain continues to move it is difficult to schedule and exact opening date.

Crews have been working daily since April of this year and Caltrans says crew safety remains the first priority.

Here is what is open and what is closed;

Two miles of Highway 1 between Lucia and Limekiln State Park remain closed due to the repair at Paul’s Slide.

The entire segment of Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast from Cambria to Limekiln, and from Monterey to Lucia, remains open.

Crews are also working on repairs to a major slip-out at Dani Creek at PM 22.6 continue. They are focusing on the tunneling operation to install a culvert through the fill below the roadway with drilling work to begin next week. Repairs at Dani Creek are expected to continue through mid-September.

Caltrans says at this time, it is not known when a refreshed estimate for reopening the highway will be made.