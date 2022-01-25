Caltrans offering incentives for Adopt-a-Highway program

Caltrans is offering incentives to participate in its 'Adopt-a-Highway program.

The incentives include a stipend of up to $250 per eligible litter clean-up per site with a maximum of 12 payouts per year.

These stipends include clean-ups of non-traditional adoptions, such as park-and-ride locations and bicycle paths.

The program is free for all volunteer groups and is part of the Clean California Initiative.

"This new initiative now allows funding stipends, if you will, where volunteers and individuals can be rewarded for the good work that they do for the people of California," explained Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesperson.

Adoptions usually span a two-mile stretch of roadside and permits are issued for five-year periods.

For more information on the program and the Clean California Initiative, click here.