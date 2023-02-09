Caltrans opening Highway 1 access to Ragged Point

The southern closure of Highway 1 through Big Sur is moving north to Ragged Point as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

The closure previously started at the Elephant Seal Vista Point near San Simeon, stretching north to Lime Creek.

A landslide at an area known as Polar Star had blocked access to Ragged Point, but Caltrans says crews have made good progress removing slide material and on drainage restoration efforts so they can reopen that section of the highway to traffic.

Travelers on Highway 1 can expect lane closures with reversing traffic control seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays could be up to 30 minutes over the next month while crews continue work to repair roadway damage from multiple landslides during the January storms.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Caltrans expects to reopen Highway 1 from Ragged Point to just south of a landslide at Mill Creek. However, it's expected to be another six weeks before the highway is fully reopened through Mill Creek.

In the meantime, convoys for local residents are planned between Ragged Point and the Mill Creek slide on Friday, Feb. 10.

Farther north, Caltrans says the landslide at Paul's Slide may be larger than they originally thought. It's expected the full road closure of Highway 1 through Paul's Slide will be in place long-term.