Caltrans project will change traffic flow on Hwy 101 near Refugio State Beach

New construction on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach will change the flow of traffic starting this month, according to Caltrans.

The change allows for a project to replace the northbound and southbound bridges at Refugio Road along the highway.

The state agency says the new concrete bridges will look nearly the same, but will be 7 feet wider to accommodate the standard 10-foot shoulders.

In early October, temporary concrete barriers will be placed on both bridges, eliminating the southbound inside shoulder and the northbound right lane.

Officials say that both directions of traffic will then be moved to the northbound bridge in late November. Bicycle detours in both directions will also be in place.

Caltrans reports that this temporary traffic alignment will remain in place until November 2025. After that, both directions of traffic will be switched to the southbound bridge to continue construction, according to the state agency.

Officials say construction work is expected to take place five days a week.

Travelers will encounter intermittent lane closures and flagging on Refugio Road throughout the project, according to Caltrans.

The state agency says the $56 million project also includes upgrading bridge rails on the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp bridge, rehabilitating the existing pathway beneath the bridges, and updating the lighting system within the project limits.