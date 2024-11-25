Caltrans reminds drivers to take these precautions on the roads this week

With travel along the Central Coast expected to increase this week, Caltrans is reminding drivers to take several precautions on the roadways.

The agency says motorists should be aware that spot flooding may occur at any time.

It is also advised that drivers slow down in rainy, foggy, windy, or icy conditions, or when they are near highway workers, law enforcement, or tow truck drivers.

Caltrans adds that motorists should ensure their brakes, windshield wiper blades, and tires are in good condition.

The agency is pausing all of its non-emergency roadwork on the Central Coast from Nov. 27 at noon to Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m, according to officials.

However, Caltrans crews and California Highway Patrol officers are reportedly prepared to respond 24/7 to any flooding, traffic incidents, or other emergencies that may affect the state highway system.