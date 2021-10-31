Caltrans rock scaling operation to result in highway lane closures near Gaviota

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel in Santa Barbara County will be closed intermittently on Monday, November 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Caltrans says crews will be performing a rock scaling operation. Lanes of the highway will need to be closed so rocks that are dislodged from the slopes of the hillsides can be removed from the roadway.

California Highway Patrol officers will bring motorists to a complete stop during these rolling lane closures.

The closures are expected to last no more than 15 minutes at a time.

This roadwork is scheduled to continue on Highway 1 near the El Jaro Creek Bridge near Jalama Road on Tuesday, November 2, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. One-way reversing traffic control will be in effect with flaggers directing traffic.