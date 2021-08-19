Caltrans seeks public comments on Centennial Creek project in Paso Robles

Caltrans District 5 is accepting public comments on a current proposal, which would restore an area around Centennial Creek in Paso Robles.

The project would cover about four acres along the creek bed in Paso Robles, in the area between South River Rd. and Melody Dr.

If approved, it will work to mitigate the impacts of the Hwy 46 East Corridor Improvement Project.

The project would include removing debris, replacing the culvert crossings and planting native plants in the creek bed.

A virtual meeting about the project will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Caltrans District 5 is accepting comments through Friday, Sept. 17. Comments can be shared by mail to 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, Attn: Jason Wilkinson, or emailed to jason.wilkinson@dot.ca.gov.

The project's first phase could bring construction to the area from June 2022 to January 2023.

The full details of the project can be found at Caltrans District 5's website.