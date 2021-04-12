Caltrans to begin $1.5+ million congestion relief project in Nipomo

Work to help relieve congestion and improve pedestrian access will begin Monday at the Tefft Street and Highway 101 interchange in Nipomo.

During work on the more than $1.5 million contract, crews will be widening the northbound and southbound offramps, adding more turn lanes, installing new traffic signals, making draining improvements, modifying existing traffic signal timing, and adding ADA ramps.

Caltrans says traffic control will be in place at times along with shoulder closures.

Work is also expected to include intermittent closures of the off-ramps between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Work is expected to last through at least November,

