Caltrans to begin repairs on Highway 166 next week

Caltrans District 5 will initiate emergency repairs on Highway 166 beginning Oct. 11.

This is an emergency project to repair drainage facilities and perform erosion control.

The repairs will be performed in four locations on the highway west of Wineman Road starting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be a lane closure on westbound Highway 166.

According to Caltrans, delays should not surpass 15 minutes.

Drivers will be notified with electronic message signs in regards to lane closures.

The project also includes repairs on Highway 1 at several areas in Santa Barbara County.

The details for that project including dates, locations and work hours are yet to be determined.

The project is estimated to finish by December.