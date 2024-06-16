Caltrans to conduct vegetation control on Highway 58

Caltrans will be conducting vegetation control work in the Eastern part of San Luis Obispo County.

They will be working along Highway 58, from Pozo Rd. to Bitterwater Rd.

The project will take place from Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21.

During this time, travelers can expect one-way traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are encouraged to be aware of flaggers and all highway workers within these work zones.

The purpose of this work is to remove dry brush and ladder fuels to reduce future wildfire risks along California highways.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-July.

Caltrans will be performing vegetation control work on Highways 229 and 41 next.