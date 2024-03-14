Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Caltrans to continue emergency repairs along Hwy 154

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control in various locations
154.png
KSBY
A project to retrofit the La Colina and Primavera Undercrossing Bridges on State Route 154 in Santa Barbara will continue with overnight closures this month for deck overlay and pavement work.
154.png
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 14:58:00-04

Caltrans officials announced Thursday they are set to continue emergency repairs along Highway 154 following a series of winter storms.

Crew members will be repairing nearby slopes and drainage facilities, according to the press release.

Drivers should expect to encounter one-way reversing traffic control in the following locations over the next few weeks:

  • Camp Tequepis Road to Saint Francis Ranch
  • Stagecoach Road to West Camino Cielo
  • West Camino Cielo to Painted Cave Road
  • Painted Cave Road to Windy Gap
  • San Antonio Creek Road to Primavera Road

Officials said traffic control will be in place Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The $7.4 million emergency project is expected to be completed this summer.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg