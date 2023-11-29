Caltrans to hold public meeting on new maintenance station in San Luis Obispo

Caltrans will hold a public information meeting regarding a proposal to construct and operate a new District 5 maintenance station and equipment shop on state-owned property in San Luis Obispo.

The property is located at 4485 Vachell Lane.

Regarding water and sewer for the project, Caltrans is looking at two alternatives. Alternative 1 would provide the project site with onsite water and sewer through the construction of a new groundwater well and septic system. Alternative 2 would provide the site with water and sewer from the City of San Luis Obispo through the construction of new water and sewer pipelines along Vachell Lane, Buckley Road, and South Higuera Street.

The public meeting will be held in an open house format at the Octagon Barn, located at 4400 Octagon Way in San Luis Obispo, on Wednesday, November 29 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Caltrans says the public will be able to learn more about the project, view informational displays and ask questions of the project team.

This meeting may also be accessed via Microsoft Teams at the following link: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/05-1k680

The public may also submit comments on this project no later than Friday, January 5, 2024, to Caltrans, Attention Lucas Marsalek, Associate Environmental Planner, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA. 93401, or by email to lucas.marsalek@dot.ca.gov.

