Caltrans to present Highway 101 Corridor Improvements Project to the public

A virtual public information meeting will be taking place today at 6 p.m. to discuss the Highway 101 Corridor Improvements Project.

Caltrans will present its plans for the ten miles of pavement, starting just south of Milpas Street to Fairview Avenue overcrossing in Santa Barbara. Afterwards, attendees will be allowed to ask questions.

The project aims to improve traffic and safety for drivers, bikers and pedestrians while rehabilitating roadside planting and improving trash capture facilities.

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2026. You can attend the virtual public meeting through the link here.