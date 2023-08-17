Caltrans to reduce Highway 101 speed limit north of San Miguel

Caltrans announced Thursday that it will be lowering the speed limit on Highway 101 between San Miguel and King City from 70 mph to 65 mph.

"This decision was based on results of an engineering evaluation of this corridor which showed that in recent years this section of US 101 experienced an increase in fatal and injury collisions in both Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties," Caltrans said in a press release.

In addition, the California Highway Patrol in King City reported that 71% of the tickets they give out for speeding over 100 mph occur along this section of the highway, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans says the decision to reduce the speed limit is part of Caltrans Director's Policy 36, which was adopted with the goal of eliminating fatalities and serious injuries on California's roadways by 2050.

The change in the speed limit is expected to take place by Friday, Aug. 25.

