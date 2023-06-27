Caltrans to replace unstable Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge in Los Olivos

Caltrans is reconstructing the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge in Los Olivos in Santa Barbra County after reports found it unstable.

The bridge is used by pedestrian, bicyclists and equestrians. It sits at mile R2.6 on the south side of State Route 154.

A Bridge Needs Report in March 2012, following an inspection in September 2011, found the creek has worn down the pile and pier over time, causing settlement in the bridge deck. The bridge is starting to sink slowly at the supports and cannot sufficiently support vertical loads.

In 1971, a new structure was built going upstream of the original bridge from 1912. During that time, the state received pushback from local citizens to preserve the 1912 structure.

This project will remove the 1971 bridge, the retaining wall next to the bridge and add rock slope protection to prevent erosion to the channel banks.

Construction began this April and is estimated to be completed in October.

The construction is estimated to cost $3,800,000 and federal and state funding will be determined by California Transportation Commission allocation.