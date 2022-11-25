Cambria Christmas Market opens Friday

The Cambria Christmas Market opens on Friday, November 25.

After the event faced modifications over the past few years due to the pandemic, organizers promise this year's market will be "better and bigger than ever."

The Cambria Christmas Market, located at Cambria Pines Lodge, is based on the traditional Christmas markets in Germany.

Organizers say visitors can expect more than two million Christmas lights, multiple food and craft vendors, a biergarten, visits from Santa Claus, a train ride, and live entertainment.

Crews began decorating for the Christmas market in August. Organizers suggest visitors plan to spend two to three hours at the market in order to visit all of the light displays and vendors.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. The market closes at 9 p.m.

Admission ranges in price from $15 to $25. Kids five and under get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased online and some nights are already sold out. If any day does not sell out, tickets will be available that day at the door after 5 p.m. However, ticket prices increase by $10 when purchased at the door.

Parking for the Cambria Christmas Market is located off-site. Attendees can park and catch a ride on a shuttle bus at three locations in Cambria: Coast Union High School, Burton Drive and Center Street, and Main Street and Arlington Street.

The Cambria Christmas Market will be open most days through December 23.

