Cambria Christmas Market to return for the holidays

Cambria Christmas Market is set to make a comeback this year, the market announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

The return will mark the event's 10th annual market after it was postponed last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Activities will include artisan vendors, photos with Santa, live entertainment and traditional German food and drink.

The Christmas market will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, and tickets are available now. Ticket prices range from $15 to $25 for presale. Prices will increase $10 at the door.

In the announcement, the market mentioned that children 10 and under are free and do not require a ticket.