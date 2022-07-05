Cambria fireworks display canceled due to poor weather conditions

The Cambria 4th of July fireworks display was canceled Monday night due to poor weather conditions.

Cambia's Chamber of Commerce executive director, Lorienne Schwenk confirmed the cancellation with KSBY Tuesday morning.

Schwenk said officials with pyrotechnics and the fire marshal decided to cancel the show because the weather made conditions unsafe.

Pyrotechnics did three test runs, one at 8:45 p.m., another at 9:10 p.m. and a final test at 9:30 p.m. Officials say the winds were too strong and they felt the wind could have blown the fireworks towards homes and the people watching. the decision to officially cancel the show was made just after the 9:30 p.m. test run.

"We are in a perpetual drought because of climate change and they made a smart decision last night to put safety first," said Schwenk.

American Legion hosted the event and said at this time they do not plan on rescheduling the fireworks show.

The fireworks were paid for by fundraising to support the American Legion.

Schwenk said community members and tourist still had a fun time during their day-long 4th of July event in Shamel Park. Patrons enjoyed live music, waiter and waitress balancing tray relay races, a pie-eating contest, raffles, kids games, face painting, and lots of food.