Cambria hosts Skate Day

The City of Cambria is holding a Skate Day for street course sessions with top skaters at the Cambria Veteran's Memorial Hall parking lot on Saturday, Mar. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The event is located at 1000 Main Street in Cambria, and skateboard giveaways will be held every hour.

Vendors, food trucks, and opportunities to meet pro skaters will also be available throughout the event.

100% of the proceeds made from the event will be used to rebuild the Cambria Skatepark.

For an updated list of pros, vendors, and sponsors, visit skatecambria.com.