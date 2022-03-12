Watch
Cambria hosts Skate Day

The skate park is expected to open in less than a year
The County enlisted the help of local skaters to design the park.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 12, 2022
The City of Cambria is holding a Skate Day for street course sessions with top skaters at the Cambria Veteran's Memorial Hall parking lot on Saturday, Mar. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The event is located at 1000 Main Street in Cambria, and skateboard giveaways will be held every hour.

Vendors, food trucks, and opportunities to meet pro skaters will also be available throughout the event.

100% of the proceeds made from the event will be used to rebuild the Cambria Skatepark.

For an updated list of pros, vendors, and sponsors, visit skatecambria.com.

