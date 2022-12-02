Watch Now
Cambria man sentenced for kidnapping, rape

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
Jesus Barajasvaldovinos
Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 01, 2022
A 33-year-old man from Cambria has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for kidnapping, rape by force, and other sex crimes.

On June 27, 2021, Jesus Barajasvaldovinos attacked a woman who was walking along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail next to Highway 1 in Cambria.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

At the sentencing hearing, the survivor provided a written statement describing how the assault has impacted her, including the “anxiety, paranoia, and heavy emotional trauma” it caused.

“The unthinkable violence committed against this woman warrants the maximum prison sentence,” San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in a press release issued Thursday. “We applaud the remarkable courage of the survivor in reporting the crime and participating in the process that ultimately brought this sexual predator to justice.“

Barajasvaldovinos will have to register as a sex offender for life.

