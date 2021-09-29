Watch
Cambria nursery hosts spooky art to celebrate Halloween

Posted at 10:37 PM, Sep 28, 2021
Cambria Nursery and Florist helped create a Halloween display.

The pumpkin patch acts as a photo op for families and there's scarecrow art to see as well.

Artists created the installations at the nursery for some holiday spirit.

The displays by Sally Davis include Beckoning my Beloved, Death-s-head Mariachis, and Midnight Weaver.

"I think we have the most colorful ones, it's both happy and spooky and so that's what I like about looking at them, it's not super scary but happy spooky," said Jaselle Espiritu, Cambria Nursery and Florist Assistant Event Coordinator.

The nursery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located on Eton Road in Cambria.

