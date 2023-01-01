Cambria Pines Lodge extends holiday light show for hotel guests

The Cambria Christmas Market has wrapped up another successful season, but it’s not over yet.

Due to the high ticket demand this year, Cambria Pines Lodge is keeping the holiday light show on for hotel guests through Jan. 15.

Hotel guests can start the new year with a getaway and over two million Christmas lights.

Walkthrough tickets will be offered at a discounted rate.

Vendors, Santa, the train, and market food will not be available.

However, the lodge’s restaurant and the fireside lounge will have dining and live music nightly.

If you could not get tickets this year, the market recommends following its Facebook and Instagram pages to get tickets for next year.