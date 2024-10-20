Cambria Rotary Club holds a 5k to help end polio

On Saturday, the Cambria Rotary Club held a 5k run or walk along the coast to help end polio.

“There’s polio in only two remaining countries," said Laudon Rowen, Cambria Rotary fundraiser chair. "That is the Rotary’s main mission."

People got up early Saturday morning for a good cause.

They took part in a walk and run from Shamel Park to Fiscalini Ranch Preserve and back.

“Ending polio now is obviously a really good cause to be a part of and it’s a beautiful day,” said Allison Hayward, Cambria resident.

Some rotary members have had firsthand experience giving polio vaccines in other countries like Nigeria.

“Just amazing," said Jane Howard, Cambria Rotary member. "Giving the polio drops to children. Doing work like that."

Jane Howard says there is one common misconception that some think polio is not around anymore.

“We don’t have it anymore in the United States but it’s really a plane ride away,” Howard said.

The event brought awareness that polio is still around.

“Anybody who has a child knows how important it is to watch them take their first steps and it’s unthinkable to think that couldn’t happen and so we are just trying to make a difference,” Rowen said.

Other partners will also be helping raise money to help end polio.

“For every dollar we raise, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match it with two more dollars,” said Rowen.

All proceeds from this event will go toward the End of Polio Now campaign. For more information on how to donate click here.