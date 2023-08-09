Cambria to host pop-up resource fair and pancake breakfast for veterans

Cambria will host a pop-up resource fair and pancake breakfast for veterans and their families on August 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office, Cambria American Legion Post No. 432, and Cambria American Legion Post No. 432 Auxiliary.

The fair will provide goods and services to veterans and their families in cooperation with state and federal programs.

Organizations in attendance will include financial, medical, employment, housing assistance, counseling, VA resources, local food banks, senior, mental health, and other resources.

A pancake breakfast, which also includes eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee, will be available for $10. The first 40 veterans to visit the booth will have their pancake breakfast paid for by the County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office.

“Our mission is to have these events throughout the county to bring resources and awareness of Veteran's Benefits to every veteran in this county. By changing the locations of these resource fairs, we hope to meet every veteran's needs,” said Kendra Scott, outreach coordinator and veterans service representative with the County’s VSO.

Census data indicates that veterans comprise approximately 7.3% of San Luis Obispo’s population. Veterans can access a number of support systems through the County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services.

The fair will have free admission.