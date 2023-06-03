Camp Arroyo Grande hosts annual jamboree

Camp Arroyo Grande hosted its annual jamboree on Saturday.

The free event was from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at 250 Wesley St.

It features plenty of youth activities, including a petting zoo, gardening activities, and historical displays from the South County Historical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“We've been here since 1885, but it's a bit of a hidden gem, so we really wanted the community to see what we have and be a part of this. We're opening up some programs to invite the community up throughout the year and we really want everyone to love and enjoy Camp,” said Greg Steinberger, the Camp AG executive director.

There was also a free hot do lunch, provided by the Five Cities Men’s Club, and, for the last time ever, there was Doc Burnstein’s providing ice cream.

“So, as we all know, Doc Bernstein's closed and I haven't been involved with it for a few years, but I wanted to have a farewell for Doc Bernstein. So. Leo. Leo Gelato made the ice cream to our specs, and this is going to be our last chance to enjoy Doc Bernstein. So, we've got our signature motor oil, Milo, Raspberry, truffle and birthday cake,” said Steinberger.

There was also a concert by local yodeling cowboys group Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band.