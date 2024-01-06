Camp Natoma in Paso Robles makes significant expansion, taking over land from 7X Ranch

It’s been two years since Friends of Camp Natoma was contacted to become the next trustee of 7X Ranch, an area designated for the youth of the Central Coast. Now, they plan on expanding their outdoor, nature-based program.

“We jumped on the opportunity because we believe that these beautiful oak woodlands should be available to the kids of the Central Coast," Emily Zbin, executive director of Friend of Camp Natoma said. "Friends of Camp Natoma has been offering outdoor nature-based programs in this region since 1941.”

The land off Highway 46, just outside of Paso Robles, will allow Camp Natoma to offer year-round programs, such as day camps, weekend programs for youth groups, and outdoor and environmental education for schools.

“It was a two-year battle to manage the trust and the property and the neighbors and the local ranchers," Emily expressed. "And those that got involved were the ones that really helped Friends of Camp Natoma save the day and be able to take on the future programs here.”

Camp Natoma has been serving approximately 1,000 children at its current location every year. By expanding, they’re hoping to serve upwards of 5,000 kids in outdoor education. Donations and sponsorships are the next step to get everything up and running with the goal of some programs being available as soon as this summer.

“It's going to really depend on the involvement of our community and the fundraising," Emily clarified. "We have protected the land. We have the partnership now. And now there needs to be some site development and we need to hire staff in order to run the program."

“The Cal Poly groups like the experienced industry management and also the construction management majors and teams are interested in coming out here to put on the youth development programs for friends of Camp Natoma,” Robbie Zbin, Camp Natoma's Director of Operations said.

The couple's 9-year-old son, Lyle Zbin, the oldest of the Zbin children, has been a camp member since he was a baby and encourages other kids to come out and join him.

“You can do hatchets and you can do hiking in the creek," Lyle encouraged. "You can do art. You can perform a skit for a fire at night. You can sleep outdoors and you can go find soap stones in the creek. And if you come, I'll help find you a soap stone.”

For ways to support Friends of Camp Natoma, you can click here. Upcoming camps and ways to become part of the team are also available on their website.