Camp PolyHacks hosts two-day Hackathon

Camp PolyHacks partnered with Cal Poly's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) to host a Hackathon from March 5 to March 6 at the CIE Hothouse in San Luis Obispo.

The Hackathon is dedicated to creating an environment that stimulates innovation and growth.

Participants focused on themes related to accessing social services, responding to climate change, and adapting to work-from-home.

Students were divided into teams with three to five participants and after an icebreaker, they selected an issue they wanted to address.

"They are looking at a problem again facing the San Luis Obispo community, and they're trying to come up with innovative solutions quick innovative solutions that are going to legitimately solve some issues," said Jenn Prentice, a Cal Poly Professor Observer.

Over the two days, participants will be able to collaborate with mentors, attend workshops, and win up to $2,500 worth of prizes.

"Being able to work with that skill set and build on ideas that could bring value to certain groups of people who go through troubled times I'm really fortunate that I have the opportunity to do such a thing," said Shehbaj Dhillom, a third-year student pursuing a major in Computer Science.

All current Cal Poly students are invited to attend the competition and participants will receive unlimited free food and drinks.

The winner of the 2022 Camp PolyHacks Hackathon will be announced on Sunday March 6, 2022 at 3:15 P.M.

For a look at the full schedule and any other information, visit Camp PolyHacks' website.