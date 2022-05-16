"Camp Reach for the Stars" brought joy to kids coping with cancer

"Camp Reach for the Stars" returned to Cambria this weekend.

The organization Jack's Helping Hand hosted the camp with the goal to give kids coping with cancer the chance to be kids.

Organizers said it is an experience often taken away by the disease.

From May 13, 2022 to May 15, 2022, 10 to 15 families had the opportunity to spend time together and to meet other San Luis Obispo community members facing similar challenges.

Participating children engaged in summer camp activities.

Zachary Stever is a camp counselor and said Jack's Helping Hand helped him through his cancer treatment.

"I'm here for the kids, seeing their path of recovery and seeing all of their stories,” added Stever. “It just makes it so much more personal for me because I know I can put myself in their shoes."

Nurses, social workers, and family therapists were in attendance to meet any medical or emotional needs.

Camp activities were made available in both English and Spanish.