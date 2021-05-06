Watch
Camp Roberts will house 5,000 migrant children

Migrants from Central American countries wait to be taken to a Border Patrol intake station after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Immigration Migrant Children
Nearly 5,000 migrant children are to be housed at Camp Roberts in San Luis Obispo County.

The Federal Government informed the county of its plans on Monday however no SLO county resources will be used for the endeavor.

County supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg says that she appreciates the President's efforts to work as quickly as possible to relocate the children.

"While the Biden Administration is working with host countries to reduce youth migration, my request to the community is to consider the trauma and stress these children have experienced," Ortiz-Legg said in a press release. "They took incredible risks so they might have a future chance to thrive and contribute in a safe society."

