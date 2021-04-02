Campaign launches to raise money for Guadalupe park renovations

Members of the Guadalupe community are raising money to pay for renovations to LeRoy Park.

Friends of Oso Flaco Lake, alongside the Santa Maria Valley Community Foundation have started a gofundme campaign with a goal of $25,000.

LeRoy Park was a popular place to gather in Guadalupe before it closed.

While the first phase of the project is funded, the city is raising money to fund phase 2 which costs more than $1.5 million.

Elements the city is hoping to fund:

Front field & picnic area

Front east picnic area

Phase 2 site improvements

Playground area

Adult exercise area

Rear field & earthen amphitheater

West parking improvement

Multi-use addition

Ways to donate:

