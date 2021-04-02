Watch
Campaign launches to raise money for Guadalupe park renovations

Gutierrez, Brian
Leroy Park
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 15:43:32-04

Members of the Guadalupe community are raising money to pay for renovations to LeRoy Park.

Friends of Oso Flaco Lake, alongside the Santa Maria Valley Community Foundation have started a gofundme campaign with a goal of $25,000.

LeRoy Park was a popular place to gather in Guadalupe before it closed.

While the first phase of the project is funded, the city is raising money to fund phase 2 which costs more than $1.5 million.

Elements the city is hoping to fund:

  • Front field & picnic area
  • Front east picnic area
  • Phase 2 site improvements
  • Playground area
  • Adult exercise area
  • Rear field & earthen amphitheater
  • West parking improvement
  • Multi-use addition

Ways to donate:

  • Memorial trees: $300
  • Memorial benches: $1,100
  • Donation bricks: $500
  • Naming rights (various amounts)
