Campus vaccine program distributes over $500,000 in Visa gift cards

Allan Hancock College says the school has distributed over 2,000 $250 Visa gift cards as part of their vaccination incentive program.

After distributing the cards on Monday, Aug. 23, the school plans to distribute more on Thursday. The second distribution will run from noon until 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.

So far, the gift cards total $500,000. The funding comes from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

Earlier in the month, the community college voted unanimously to require its students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The school announced the incentive program the following day.

Already, many students have taken part in the program.

"It was very encouraging to see that thousands of our students are fully vaccinated," Kevin G. Walthers, PhD., president and superintendent of the college, said. "We continue to urge students to get fully vaccinated and take advantage of this incentive program."

He noted that the push for vaccinations helps ensure the health and safety of the campus as the fall semester begins.

To get a $250 gift card, students must present full proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the campus cashier's office.

Both credit and noncredit students can take part in the incentive program.

Allan Hancock College says that students can find email, text and social media notifications about future days the school will offer the vaccine gift cards.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the school will host a walk-up vaccination clinic. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it will be open to students and the public. It will be held in the courtyard between the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium and Building M.