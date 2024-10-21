Cancer survivors and supporters 'Walk for Cancer' in Santa Margarita

On Sunday morning in Santa Margarita, cancer survivors and their loved ones came together for the 3rd annual Walk for Cancer.

The event benefits the Cancer Support Community - California Central Coast organization, which provides support for local cancer patients and their families.

Participants pledged funds to walk 2 miles through Santa Margarita Ranch, ending their journey with tacos and wine.

Candice Galli, the organization's executive director, told KSBY that she is excited by the increased turnout this year.

"Every year, it just seems like you just keep getting more and more people, which is fantastic. People want to come together, they want to fundraise," Galli said. "They want to get teams [to] wear pink, get up in the vineyard, and raise some money for Cancer Support Community."

There are still more fundraising events that community members can attend this year; details can be found on the Cancer Support Community - California Central Coast website.