Candlelight vigil at Mission Plaza remembers Det. Luca Benedetti

Community members gathered at the Mission Plaza Tuesday evening to celebrate the life of Detective Luca Benedetti one year after his death in the line of duty.

"Just the best of the best guy. Beyond just being a police officer," said San Luis Obispo Police Officer and Benedetti's former partner, Nolan Parsons.

Hundreds of people, including law enforcement from across the state, paid tribute a the memorial service, remembering the detective as courageous and kind.

"Lives are put on the line every day," said John Rogalla, Community Member. "You never know if you're gonna go home."

A motorcycle club made up of law enforcement officers drove down from Paso Robles to show their support.

"We need support for law enforcement. You know it's not an easy job, not everyone can do it," said Rogalla.

Parsons added that as a father with small children at home, he felt fortunate as he remembers his partner Benedetti and is proud to serve the community of San Luis Obispo.

"We're lucky. I wouldn't want to do this anywhere else. I'm happy to do it here," said Parsons.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department expressed gratitude in a tweet earlier Tuesday that said they appreciate all the support the community has shown them during this difficult time.