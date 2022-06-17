Watch
Cannabis Compliance Team arrests suspects for illegal sale of narcotics and other violations

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Cannabis Compliance Team concluded an investigation into a suspect accused of selling marijuana illegally in Orcutt and the surrounding area.

Suspect Nathan Mediano, 22, was arrested on Thursday at his Santa Maria home along with his brother, Salvador Mediano, 33.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials, detectives served a search warrant and arrested the two brothers without incident.

During a search of Mediano’s residence, sheriff's officials say detectives located over two ounces of cocaine, over 2,000 M30 pills which frequently contain fentanyl, over $5,000 in cash and a short barreled, illegally possessed assault weapon with high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

Both men were booked into the Northern Branch Jail with bail set at $100,000. Charges include illegal sale of marijuana, narcotics and weapons violations.

