Cannabis grower fined $40k for environmental violations

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office announced a settlement against a 805 Agricultural Holdings, LLC.

The cannabis grower was facing alleged Fish and Game Code violations related to their development of a streambed.

Allegations state that the company removed vegetation from a stream, graded a road through the stream and constructed hoop houses in the stream. Additionally, the company allegedly polluted the stream with diesel fuel, hoop houses, pesticides, herbicides, rodenticides, fertilizers, unconsolidated soil and plastic irrigation pipes.

To resolve the allegations, 805 Agricultural Holdings, LLC will have to pay $40,000 to the following agencies:

$23,000 to Santa Barbara County

$3,000 to the Santa Barbara County Treasurer to deposit in the county Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund

$3,000 to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to deposit in the Fish and Game Preservation Fund

$1,800 to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

$2,400 to the California Timber Regulation and Forest Restoration Fund

$1,800 to Santa Barbara County to reimburse District Attorney costs for investigation and prosecution.

$5,000 as cost reimbursement to California Department of Fish and Wildlife

With the fines, the cannabis grower is facing mandated compliance with Fish and Game Code provisions.

"Although cannabis cultivation is lawful under California law, with the appropriate governmental permissions," District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said, "cultivators must comply with environmental laws like any other business."