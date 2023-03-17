CAPSLO at 40 Prado Shelter receives $2.5K disaster relief grant

CAPSLO at 40 Prado Shelter received a generous disaster relief grant from Altrusa International Foundation.

Altrusa International of San Luis Obispo County presented a $2,500 disaster relief grant to CAPSLO Thursday afternoon to better help their community efforts following the several winter storms the Central Coast has experienced.

"We are thrilled to be able to make a difference. Our purpose is to serve the needs in our community and in whatever way that is and so we know this will make a difference," said Koni Shaff, Altrusa International of San Luis Obispo County's president.

Due to the extreme weather and higher demand for homeless services, CAPSLO is in need of sleeping bags, tents, clothing, and shoes.

The Altrusa International Foundation said during this time of need, they wanted to help CAPSLO stock up on needed items on their wish list.

For more information on how to donate to CAPSLO at 40 Prado Shelter, click here.