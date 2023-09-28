CAPSLO opens new facility in Paso Robles

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County opened a new family resource center in Northern San Luis Obispo County.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new facility in Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon.

Previously, community members had to travel to San Luis Obispo for CAPSLO services. Organizers say this new family resource center will now help serve about 1,000 families in North County.

The new facility has an office, a conference room for meetings, and a kids' room along with bilingual services and much more.

"We also have a lot of community partners that will be able to meet families and provide parent education, or in-home visits. We work with child care providers and support the community in any way that they decide they need some help," said Melinda Sokolowski, CAPSLO Division Director for Child Youth & Family Services.

The new center is located at 704 Spring Street in Paso Robles. To learn more about CAPSLO, click here.