CAPSLO to receive $5 million grant from Bezos Day One Fund

CAPSLO is set to receive the largest private grant in the organization’s history. The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund will gift $5 million to CAPSLO to help families experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County.

CAPSLO serves more than 24,000 low-income individuals in SLO County, and the one-time grant will allow the nonprofit to expand their services. CAPSLO’s plan with the $5 million is to create more permanent housing for homeless families, along with increasing its case management program with more housing advocates in the county.

“It gives us funding to do the things we wouldn't normally be able to do. The funding will be used to be able to look for long-term solutions for homeless families. There’s no more rent protection around COVID, so people are spending all their money,” said Loren Leidinger, CAPSLO’s Outreach & Development Director. “These housing advocates basically help people fill out rental applications. They help people who might have credit problems or might have criminal backgrounds.”

“I think it's a really great, impactful gift that can allow us to really look to our community to find the most strategic solutions, and not a lot of gifts are like that,” said Jack Lahey, CAPSLO’s Director of Homeless Services. “A lot of gifts or grants are very prescriptive and say exactly what it needs to be used for. Yes, this is specifically for families and to address family homelessness, but within that, we're able to really adapt this to what the community needs.”

Organizations aren’t able to openly apply for the grant. CAPSLO says the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund uses a group of national advocates and experts on homelessness and service provision that gives recommendations for which organizations across the country should receive the grant. The $5 million needs to be used over the next five years.

If you would like to support CAPSLO, click here for a link to volunteer or donate.