CAPSLO's Cooling Center in San Luis Obispo will be open on Monday due to what the National Weather Service is calling dangerously hot temperatures.

The facility at 40 Prado Road will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials say guests are welcome if they are in good standing with the CAPSLO Homeless Services Center and are willing to review a simple screening test.

Secure kennels for approved pets and food services will also be provided.