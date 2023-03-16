Car club raffling $500 tinting at San Luis Obispo meet-up event

A local car club is raffling off a $500 tinting from Quality Tinting & Signs in San Luis Obispo at a special meet-up event this week.

Central Coast Nightrunners has been meeting for about four months now, every other Friday at Mountainbrook Church.

This Friday, March 17, they're inviting the public to join them, bring the whole family, and check out some cool cars.

Raffle tickets are $2 each with a maximum of five tickets per person.

Tickets may be purchased at the event or by contacting @cc_nightrunners on Instagram.

The event is scheduled to take place from 6-9 p.m. Mountainbrook Church is located at 1775 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to a charity selected by the church.