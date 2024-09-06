Car collides with house near Downtown SLO

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, a car collided with a house near the corner of Islay and Osos Streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The car appears to have driven over the sidewalk and plowed through a fence, entering the property of a house on Osos St.

SLOPD says that the car caused minor damage to the exterior of the house, but did not enter it. There was no structural damage to the house.

Officials report that the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The passenger was not injured.

DUI is not suspected, according to SLOPD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

