Car collision in Templeton sends three people to the hospital

A car collision in Templeton sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to the CHP, a 15-year-old from Paso Robles was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro northbound on River Road at approximately 80-90 miles per hour.

Approaching a turn, the driver lost control, drove off the paved roadway then flipped several times.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but the rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries.

The driver and right front passenger reportedly fled the scene following the crash but were quickly located. The driver has since been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.