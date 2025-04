UPDATE (5:29 p.m.) - Both lanes of traffic were reopened as of 5:25 p.m.

___

(5:07 p.m.) - A two-vehicle crash was blocking both lanes of southbound Highway 101 at Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

It happened just before 4:45 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., traffic was backed up in both directions, with southbound traffic backed up as far as Broad Street.

First responders and tow trucks were at the scene.