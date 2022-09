UPDATE (9:27a): The Road has since been reopened, Atascadero police said.

====

The area near Capistrano Avenue and Lewis Avenue in Atascadero is closed due to a traffic collision, police said Thursday morning.

From the photo provided by the police, a black car was flipped.

The police did not report any injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police urged parents who are dropping off their children at school to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story.