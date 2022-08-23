Car crashes and burns after driving into San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza

First reported at 2:06 a.m Tuesday morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza.

A KSBY staff member got footage post-crash of a black sedan that ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection.

After crashing, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.

Firefighters on the scene told KSBY that the vehicle occupant was a male with minor distress.

There was no damage to the mission, but a rock flower bed near the roadblock was hit.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and more information will be released here as it becomes available.

