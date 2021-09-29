Car crashes into pole in Nipomo knocking down lines, leads to vegetation fire

A driver crashed into a pole knocking down lines and causing a vegetation fire in Nipomo.

According to CHP, the crash happened at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday near Los Berros Road and Dale Avenue.

According to CHP, a driver drove into a pole and went into a ditch. The crash caused the car to catch on fire and spread to nearby vegetation. Lines are down in the area.

As of 9:45 a.m. traffic is impacted in the area of Los Berros Road. PG&E is not reporting any power outages at this time, therefore the lines down could be from a telephone pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.